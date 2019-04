GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Police in Granite Falls searched for a missing woman on Friday.

Phyllis Coffey, 58, was last seen Wednesday evening driving a red 2000 Jeep Cherokee with North Carolina license plate PKL-1793.

Anyone with information about Coffey's whereabouts should contact Granite Falls Police at (828) 396-3358 or email Chief Chris Jenkins.

