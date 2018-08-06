MORGANTON, N.C. -- Deputies in Burke County are looking for a person of interest after three people were found dead in Morganton early Friday morning.

Investigators asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell to call 911.

Kenneth Powell

Around 7:45 a.m., a caller told authorities there was a body inside a car at 3439 Enola Road. After deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found two more bodies inside the home and a young child, unharmed.

Edward Gibson lives just down the road, and he didn't notice anything unusual overnight in the neighborhood.

"I don't know what happened but they left that little baby by itself," Gibson said. "They should've told somebody something to take that baby out and help that baby instead of jeopardizing it."

Deputies haven't released causes of death. The investigating is continuing by Burke County Criminal Investigations Division and the SBI.

