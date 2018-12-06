YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing North Carolina man after his vehicle was found in York County.

Investigators said 61-year-old Martin Bankhead was last seen at his home on Palm Bay Circle in Raleigh on Sunday night. However, his car was found crashed and abandoned in Catawba on Monday morning.

Bankhead was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, light khakis and brown shoes. He has some gray facial hair, wears glasses, stands about 6' 2" tall and weighs around 180 lbs.

If you know of Bankhead's whereabouts, please call York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

