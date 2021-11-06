x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search underway for missing 11-year-old in Charlotte

Micaiah Shorts was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and checkered Vans sneakers.
Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public's help in finding missing 11-year-old Micaiah Shorts.

The 11-year-old was last seen Friday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. leaving his home along Southhampton Road, police said. 

Micaiah was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and checkered Vans sneakers and is described by police as five feet, two inches, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers said there is no evidence that indicates foul play was associated with Micaiah's disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information on Micaiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Ensuring kids' COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out equitably in Mecklenburg County