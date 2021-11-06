Search underway for missing 11-year-old in Charlotte

Micaiah Shorts was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and checkered Vans sneakers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public's help in finding missing 11-year-old Micaiah Shorts.

The 11-year-old was last seen Friday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. leaving his home along Southhampton Road, police said.

Micaiah was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and checkered Vans sneakers and is described by police as five feet, two inches, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers said there is no evidence that indicates foul play was associated with Micaiah's disappearance at this time.