CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire says search efforts are underway at Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Charlotte Fire says they are assisting in a multi-agency response for two missing boaters on Lake Norman.

The two boaters were reported missing overnight and their boat was found overturned.

Officials did not say if the search was drowning related.

Officials are still letting people boat on the lake while the search continues.

