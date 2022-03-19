Search underway for teen not seen for days, possibly in danger

Naomi Shaffer was last known to be in the Two Notch Road and Percival Road areas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen not seen in roughly a week who may be in danger.

According to a statement released by the sheriff's department, 17-year-old Naomi Shaffer was last seen on March 13 wearing camouflage pants, a blue shirt, and a gray Batman jacket. She also has a nose ring.

The department added that she was last known to be in the Two Notch Road and Percival Road area.