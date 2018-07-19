CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second lawsuit has been filed against a west Charlotte Hardee's after thousands of people were exposed to Hepatitis A last month.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit dined at the restaurant around June 22. The Mecklenburg County Health Department announced the possible exposure on June 26.

The lawsuit, filed Monday against Hardee's and its parent company, Morning Star, stated that the exposure to Hepatitis A caused one plaintiff to suffer from humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life and lost wages.

Over 2,000 people received a Hepatitis A vaccine following the outbreak. However, it is estimated that 4,000 people were exposed to the virus between June 13 - 23.

The size of this class action is unknown at this time.

