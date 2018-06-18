CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The travel nightmare continued Monday for hundreds of passengers stranded at Charlotte Douglas as American Airlines’ regional carrier PSA Airlines faces a second technical glitch in three days.

And for those still waiting to get home, the airline says flights won’t be back to normal until at least noon Monday. At least 70 flights out of Charlotte were canceled, and what’s even more frustrating, many passengers were left without answers.

“No, there was no reason,” said one passenger. “It was just canceled.”

A technical issue is what American Airlines is calling it. Some people traveling in advance of another work week are in limbo, while a newlywed couple is just trying to get home to Cleveland after their honeymoon.

“There wasn’t anything out to Cleveland, so then we had to figure out, well, maybe we’ll go to Arkon,” said the man. “Then that got canceled.”

There’s never a good time for airport problems, but especially not on Father’s Day. Fortunately, some were able to make it home in time for the holiday.

“It feels good,” said one woman. “I wanted to see my husband on Father’s Day. Our kids aren’t here and I just wanted to see him.”

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

American announced the regional carrier will operate on a reduced schedule throughout the morning Monday. All travelers heading to the airport are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving home.

