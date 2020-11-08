Second Lady Karen Pence coming to Charlotte Tuesday to highlight mental health

On August 11, Second Lady Karen Pence and Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz will visit Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Second Lady Karen Pence will be arriving to Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday with the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz.

They will be meeting with North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop as they participate in a Veteran Suicide Prevention Roundtable.

Representatives in the roundtable are veterans, family members co-led by the Mecklenburg County Support Services Veteran Services Division and Veterans Bridge Home, and members of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Second Lady Pence will be there to hear how the different organizations are working together to implement the SAMHSA.

After the roundtable, Mrs. Pence and Dr. McCance-Katz will visit a military spouse-owned business in Charlotte. They will meet with the military spouse owner/veterinarian, Dr. Terra Smith of DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services, PLLC. They will also meet her veteran husband and a Small Business Administration Representative while touring the mobile clinic.

Concluding the visit, Mrs. Pence and Dr. McCance-Katz will participate in a roundtable with HopeWay Mental Health Treatment Center regarding the mental health resources that are available in the Charlotte area.

Mrs. Pence will highlight the importance of addressing mental health issues and her work with PREVENTS to help elevate mental health concerns in America.

This last roundtable will include art and music therapists. The center's new veteran coordinator will share more on their work in helping veterans as well as a testimonial from a patient from the treatment facility.