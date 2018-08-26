CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in west Charlotte over the weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Fairwood Avenue around midnight Saturday night. When police reached the scene, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Tayzhah Bush, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, CMPD charged 22-year-old James Jawann Ratliff with Bush's murder. On Monday, CMPD also charged Don'Travius Jetton Henderson, 21, with her murder. Henderson was arrested without incident Monday morning.

Henderson was formally charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A little over an hour later, CMPD responded to another shooting, this time in the 4600 block of Palm Breeze Lane near northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male subject was pronounced dead at the hospital, CMPD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the Pam Breeze Lane shooting. CMPD did not say if the two shootings are related.

