For the second time in as many school days, students got sick on a Hanford Dole Elementary school bus

SALISBURY, N.C. — A substitute bus for Hanford Dole Elementary had to stop at the Miller's Ferry Fire Department Monday afternoon after a student got sick on the bus, according to Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The school district said the bus had been on the route for about 10 minutes when it happened.

As the bus made it to the fire department, two other students on board said they were feeling sick. The two students were taken to be evaluated at an area hospital, and the remaining students were moved onto another bus for the rest of the bus route.

It comes just days after a similar incident happened on a bus for the same school. Friday, eight students and a bus driver were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out after a "medical emergency" onboard led the bus driver to pull over at the fire department.

The school district said it is working with "several groups" to investigate the issue, adding that the district's director of transportation tested the bus involved Monday as soon as he arrived and the test had a zero carbon monoxide reading.

The district said the bus from Friday was tested while at the fire department that day, and it tested at a zero carbon monoxide level as well.