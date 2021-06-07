Family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was shot and killed in Atlanta, plan to sue city, Wendy's

She was shot and killed when police say a group of people blocked University Avenue and fired into the car she was riding in.

ATLANTA — Attorneys announced a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, local leaders and Wendy's in the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The young girl was shot and killed when police say a group of people blocked University Avenue and fired into the car she was riding in with her mother on July 4, 2020.

It happened close to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer.

During the confrontation, someone in the group opened fire, hitting the car multiple times hitting Turner. The driver immediately drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help for the little girl, but she died at the hospital.

Back in October of last year, attorneys sent notice that they were going to sue the city for $12 million saying the city failed to keep the area safe as people blocked roads and set up barricades in the area during protests.

"Mayor Bottoms, Councilmember (Joyce) Sheperd, Chief (Rodney) Bryant, and City officials negligently performed their ministerial duties relating to the protection of the public’s health and safety, by omitting to act and clear the area of the barricade and the violent armed civilians that surrounded it," the notice said.

It continues by saying they all knew that the area was dangerous and that a presence was needed.

"The City and Mayor Bottoms were put on notice of the need for their presence in the area. Actual notice of a hazardous condition gives rise to a ministerial duty on the part of an individual charged with the responsibility to respond to such a condition."

On Monday afternoon, the mayor's office responded but limited comment due to the lawsuit in question, saying: