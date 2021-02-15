Secret Service arrests two people with weapons near White House

Uniformed Secret Service officers confronted the two people at 15th Street Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue.

WASHINGTON — Two people were arrested Saturday near the White House, one who had a BB gun and the other in possession of a pistol, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Both reportedly disclosed that they had weapons. One of them had the weapon on them and the other said they had a weapon in a car nearby, said the federal law enforcement agency.

"During the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protected," said Secret Service.

One person was arrested for possession of a BB gun and the second person was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.