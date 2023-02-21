Sedgefield Middle School evacuated after fire

Firefighters evacuated the building after some toilet paper was set on fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sedgefield Middle School in south Charlotte was briefly evacuated due to a fire that was intentionally started in a bathroom Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the school around 7:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a toilet paper roll was intentionally set on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly without further damage.

Three adults were evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to Charlotte fire officials. The fire department confirmed students were being escorted back into the school in areas that weren't affected by smoke. No further details were released.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information. Once the district responds, this story will be updated.

