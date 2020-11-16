Selwyn Avenue Pub closing temporarily as COVID-19 cases surge statewide

The Myers Park pub has been open since 1990, and expects to reopen "when conditions are more favorable."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Selwyn Avenue Pub announced Sunday it would be temporarily closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Myers Park pub stressed the closure is not tied to any COVID-19 tests or symptoms within the business, but rather a response to surging COVID-19 cases in the Carolinas.

Selwyn Avenue Pub is now one of many businesses in Charlotte that have shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pub has managed to stay open for the majority of the pandemic, shifting to food take-out and delivery in mid-March and reopening for in-person customers in late May.

Selwyn Avenue Pub said in a post on social media they "deem it prudent to stay safe during the current surge and return to operations when conditions are more favorable."

Mecklenburg County health officials have expressed concerns about groups of people frequenting bars and pubs. On Halloween night, lines in Charlotte's South End neighborhood stretched down the street.