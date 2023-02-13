x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Send Valentine's Day cards to kids at Levine Children's Hospital

It takes less than a minute to make Valentine's Day extra special for patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is asking for help to make Valentine's Day extra special for their patients, by sending virtual cards. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

It's free and it takes less than a minute! It can be a silly poem, a clever joke, words of encouragement, or anything else to brighten up their day. 

You can send your message by going to levinechildrens.org/cards, fill out the form, and press submit!

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Staff will handpick patients they know will love the messages. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

VERIFY | South Carolina town cracking down on deer overpopulation

Before You Leave, Check This Out