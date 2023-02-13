Send Valentine's Day cards to kids at Levine Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is asking for help to make Valentine's Day extra special for their patients, by sending virtual cards.
It's free and it takes less than a minute! It can be a silly poem, a clever joke, words of encouragement, or anything else to brighten up their day.
You can send your message by going to levinechildrens.org/cards, fill out the form, and press submit!
Staff will handpick patients they know will love the messages.
