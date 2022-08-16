Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are warning citizens of recent posts circulating about a serial killer. Officials said the posts are not credible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media.

Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible.

Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.

Facebook groups such as Winston-Salem Yardsale Page, Yard Sale Reidsville & Greensboro Sell Your Stuff!, and Greensboro & NC For Sale have shared the posts.

The posts also say the man drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone and once they pull over, “he takes them.”

The Forsyth’s County sheriff’s office said they’ve received multiple tips regarding the post saying there is a serial killer abductor hunting in Winston-Salem.

We have received numerous tips regarding a social media post stating there is a serial killer or abductor currently... Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

“If we are ever aware there is a credible threat, we will announce it through formal news channels and on our social page,” the office wrote in a social media post.

Sheriff deputies recommend people stay cautious about the information they are sharing.

The Rockingham County sheriff’s office also said the post was not true.

“It is a hoax. It’s been going around for a while, (groups) just tailor the area to wherever they are posting,” Rockingham County deputies wrote on Facebook.

