Sewage spill reported on Little Sugar Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wastewater discharge into Little Sugar Creek resulted in a fish kill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

On Aug. 30, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services reported to Derita Branch, a tributary of Little Sugar Creek, after a report of discharged wastewater.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the waste discharge came from Orbit Energy Charlotte, LLC, which is located nearby on Johnson Road. The facility had an operation failure, leading to roughly 230,000 gallons of wastewater. Of that, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says the majority was contained in basins located on-site.

Once the discharge was discovered, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says it was quickly stopped, but still resulted in an "undetermined quantity" that overflowed the basin and entered Derita Branch and Little Sugar Creek.