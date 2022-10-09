Swimming advisory issued after Lincoln County sewage spill

Hundreds of gallons may have leaked into the lake, prompting county officials to issue a swimming advisory on Sunday.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have issued a swimming advisory at Lake Norman due to a sewage spill that may have leaked into the lake.

The Lincoln County Health Department issued the advisory on 11 p.m. on Sunday after a sewage spill occurred on Rivendell Lane in Denver. Authorities say around 900 gallons of wastewater may have leaked into Lake Norman in this area.

Officials say a sewer force main break caused the issue and say they have stopped the flow and are testing the water.

Because of these events, the Lincoln County Health Department is advising all residents and boaters to not swim or contact the water in that area. No public signs will be posted, but notifications have been given to the properties affected in the immediate area.

Lincoln County officials will continue testing the water in the area to determine when it will be safe to swim in again. The swimming advisory remains in effect until at least two consecutive samples indicate fecal coliform counts under 200 millimeters, according to a release.

