Sexual assault involving wrestling team members at Catawba high school under investigation

Law enforcement and school officials say they are investigating the matter.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation into a possible sexual assault involving members of a high school wrestling team is underway by the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Catawba County Schools said they are aware of sexual assault allegations involving the Bandys High School wrestling team. The sexual assault was reported to have occurred on Nov. 29.

School officials say they are taking these allegations seriously and say that any reports of inappropriate interactions among students is disturbing and concerning.

"We are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the active investigation and for student privacy," said the district in a statement. "Nevertheless, we are fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Catawba County Schools and are therefore prepared to work with law enforcement to ensure the fullest account of the law.”

No further information was given on the nature of the allegations. This case is under investigation.

