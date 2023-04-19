March for Shanquella Robinson in Charlotte Wednesday

So far, neither Mexican nor US authorities have made any arrests. Authorities in both jurisdictions disagree about how she died based on their own autopsies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The calls for justice continue following the October death of a Charlotte woman in Mexico.

A march for Shanquella Robinson is happening Wednesday in Charlotte.

The million youth march of Charlotte and Salisbury is hosting the march at 4 p.m. at the corner of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street.

Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group of six people for vacation in late October 2022. According to a police report, a doctor was called to assist Shanquella Robinson on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 2 p.m.

The group of people with Shanquella Robinson told the doctor she had been excessively drinking. The doctor checked on Shanquella Robinson and insisted on taking her to the hospital, but the people she was with refused.

Shanquella Robinson started having convulsions around 4 p.m. at which point an ambulance was finally called. Despite numerous attempts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m., according to the police report.

So far, neither Mexican nor US authorities have made any arrests.

Authorities in both jurisdictions disagree about how she died based on their own autopsies.

