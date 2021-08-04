Nags Head fisherman catches fish with human-like teeth

The sheepshead fish uses its human-like incisors and molars to crush its food.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A fish with multiple rows of human-like teeth was caught in Nags Head earlier in the week, lighting up social media and no doubt haunting the dreams of many who gazed into its toothy maw.

Jennette's Pier posted about the catch on its Facebook page Tuesday, saying fisherman Nathan Martin caught the "nice toothy 9 lb." sheepshead fish.

Sheepshead fish usually hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. They are also known as the "convict fish" because of their black and white stripes.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said about another catch that the sheepshead uses its human-like incisors and molars to crush its food, which is typically shellfish and crustaceans.