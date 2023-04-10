County leaders hear from community over Sheffield Park pickleball court controversy

The controversy comes down to the reason behind the change: Is it about bringing in a new sport to the area or was it a decision rooted in discrimination?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The controversy over pickleball courts in east Charlotte will continue Wednesday as neighbors voice their concerns to Mecklenburg County leaders about the facilities at Sheffield Park, which were transformed from a basketball court to pickleball in August.

Many neighbors are happy about the change, but others aren't thrilled, saying the decision to eliminate the basketball courts is rooted in discrimination and racism.

Austin Fuller works as a nanny in the neighborhood and takes walks with a stroller through the park nearly every day. She said she understands where the people who are against the courts are coming from.

"I get some of the drama," Fuller said. "People aren't happy with the pickleball courts, and I understand."

Carolyn Millen, the president of the Sheffield Park Association, made the decision to install the pickleball courts. Fuller said it's been widely accepted by the community.

"It's busy," Fuller said. "People are taking advantage of the pickleball courts. Older people and younger people."

People like Bill Hatcher told WCNC Charlotte he picked up the sport because of the new courts. Other neighbors said the basketball courts were a backdrop for illegal activity, including drug use and rowdy behavior. However, Charlotte crime-mapping data only shows one incident involving drug possession at the courts during the four months prior to the change. Millen said the original decision to install pickleball courts was to give people another activity and crime didn't enter the conversation until the end.

From August through the start of October, there's only one marijuana charge.

"Anytime you have more activity, you will create a better positive atmosphere no matter what," Millen said.

On the other side, some say the decision was discriminatory. County Commissioner Mark Jerrell stepped into the conversation in August saying he received emails about the decision that said the decision was rooted in racism. People asked if the change is trying to keep certain kinds of groups out of the neighborhood.

"Why don't we just put another hoop at the end and make everybody happy?" one neighbor said.

The meeting was at the Veterans Park Indoor Pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

