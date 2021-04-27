Shelby baby to be released from hospital Wednesday after being hit by bullet

Police said an 8-month old girl was wounded after shots were fired into a Shelby home. Police do not believe the child was the target.

SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby 8-month-old girl is preparing to leave the hospital after being treated for injuries from a gunshot wound. Police said an altercation happened outside the Shelby home and gunfire erupted. Baby Darbie was struck by a bullet that went through an outside wall.

Police do not believe Darbie or her family were intended targets.

Darbie's grandmother Lisa Davis said Darbie is recovering well and is expected to leave the hospital Wednesday. She was initially on a breathing tube, and a bullet was in her lung, according to Davis. Davis says baby Darbie is no longer relying on the breathing tube, though.

"I truly believe that everything is moving in God's timing and according to His will," Davis said, in part, in a post to Facebook. "Thank you all for your prayers !!!"

Last week, Davis said her family was relying on their faith to carry them through.

“Just knowing that Darbie’s a fighter and God, I know my God, and I know she’s going to be OK,” Davis said.

The Shelby Police Department is speaking with witnesses and searching for more information on what led to the shooting.

“You know every bullet that’s fired out of a weapon is going to end up somewhere, I think a lot of times people don’t realize the consequences of shooting a firearm or using a firearm in an altercation, this is tragic,” captain Brad Fraser with the Shelby Police Department said last week.