Officials on Saturday discovered 120 gallons of liquid methamphetamine stored in a fuel tank in a semi-truck in Harnett County.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, the driver, 49-year-old Raul Topete Arreola, and another man, 48-year-old Aquileo Perez Pineda, were each charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

The liquid would be converted to approximately 454 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, said Sheriff Wayne Coats. When converted, the kilograms of crystal methamphetamine would have a street value of $90.8 million.

