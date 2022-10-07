Authorities searching for man who went missing in Lincoln County

The missing man does not have a vehicle and did not take any personal belongings from the home, deputies said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has not been seen by his family since Sunday, Oct. 2.

A family member reported Michael Chad Taylor, 47, missing from a home on Janice Road, not far from Country Club Road wearing a gray t-shirt and purple shorts, according to deputies.

The family member told authorities she left the residence on Sunday for about 45 minutes and when she returned Michael was gone. The missing man does not have a vehicle and did not take any personal belongings from the home, deputies said.

Taylor is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires daily insulin for Type II diabetes, according to deputies. He does not have medication with him.

Deputies describe Taylor as a white male, 47 years old, with short black hair, blue eyes and a full black beard, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Chad Taylor is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

