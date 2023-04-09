Medic: 1 hurt in shooting near Uptown

The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the Music Factory right outside Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting just outside Uptown Charlotte, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday night at the corner of Polk Street and Johnson Street, near the AvidXchange Music Factory. Medic confirmed one person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

WCNC Charlotte asked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details about the incident. CMPD hasn't released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

