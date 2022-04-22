Watch live: 3 shot near University of District of Columbia, campus sheltering in place

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a reported shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people have been shot. UDC has told the campus to shelter in place, according to school officials.
There is a large police presence near the scene at 4101 Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Van Ness Street. Alert DC, a Twitter account automated by DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management, said DC Police are responding to an "active threat" in the area and encouraging all those nearby to shelter in place.
"Police Investigation in the area of Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St NW," DC Traffic tweeted Friday afternoon. "Avoid the Area / Expect Street Closures & Watch for Authorities' directions."
Witnesses at the scene describe seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke Middle School.
A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.
"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."
The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.
ATF's Washington Field Division said they are also responding to the scene to help DC Police investigate.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom.
RELATED: DC 13-year-old arrested for nearly a dozen crimes including armed robbery with hammer, carjacking with gun, assault
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.