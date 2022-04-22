Watch live: 3 shot near University of District of Columbia, campus sheltering in place

There is a large police presence near the scene at 4100 Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Van Ness Street.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a reported shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people have been shot. UDC has told the campus to shelter in place, according to school officials.

There is a large police presence near the scene at 4101 Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Van Ness Street. Alert DC, a Twitter account automated by DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management, said DC Police are responding to an "active threat" in the area and encouraging all those nearby to shelter in place.

"Police Investigation in the area of Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St NW," DC Traffic tweeted Friday afternoon. "Avoid the Area / Expect Street Closures & Watch for Authorities' directions."

Witnesses at the scene describe seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke Middle School.

A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.

"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."

The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.

Police say three people were shot. Talked with a witness who said he heard shots from what sounded like an assault rifle. He said people were hiding under cars and children were running out of the school. He said one woman was shot while sitting in her car. https://t.co/loav4McMqN pic.twitter.com/7WUf197zLu — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 22, 2022

ATF's Washington Field Division said they are also responding to the scene to help DC Police investigate.

I just talked to this woman at the corner of Connecticut and Van Ness. She did not want her face shown. She said she could hear the gunshots coming south from this intersection around the Edmund Burke school. She said she saw adults and children running. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/H12jnq2DXI — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

These grandparents are waiting to hear more about what is happening at the school. They say their grandson was inside. Their daughter was trying to pick him up. There is a lot of confusion still here at Van Ness in Connecticut. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/hyUDbcoUct — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022

