5 arrested after shooting near CMS bus

The shooting happened near Watson Drive and West Blvd, according to the school district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday.

According to a release, the shooting took place on West Blvd near Remount Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A CMS school bus was behind the vehicles when the shooting occurred.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a road rage incident led to the shooting. A person in a black Dodge Charger fired shots into an occupied vehicle, however, no injuries occurred. Five people were found along with the Dodge Charger around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police arrested all five people.

The bus was traveling students home from Quail Hollow Middle School, according to CMS. None of the students were injured and all of them arrived home safely by 7:30 p.m., according to the district.

Quail Hollow's principal sent out a note to parents to alert them that students were safe and that counselors will be available for students that need emotional assistance for this incident.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation.

