CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A shooting in east Charlotte left three people hurt Saturday afternoon.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Snow Lane. One person is being treated for serious injuries and two others are being transported to CMC Main with minor injuries.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

