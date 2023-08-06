Shooting leaves one man dead in Kannapolis

The man was found dead in a home on Beaumont Avenue on Thursday.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a home on Beaumont Avenue near Shepard Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

EMS and police responded to the home and found Willie Johnson, Jr., 48, suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the home.

Investigators labeled Johnson's death as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Kannapolis police are continuing to investigate.

More information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Kannapolis police Lieutenant James Livengood at (704) 920-4082.

