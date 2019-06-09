CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., CMPD officers responded to a neighborhood near University City Blvd. and Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte. Initial information showed emergency responses at two locations within a close proximity to each other: a shopping center along University City Blvd. at Harris Houston Road, and a home along Dungarvon Ct. It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

Police officers located one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the shopping center location. That victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Officers are questioning three individuals, who at this time are not considered to be in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

RELATED: CMPD: Gun thefts from car break-ins on the rise this year

RELATED: Fake 911 call in Charlotte highlights potentially dangerous 'swatting' trend around the country

RELATED: Woman shot near the campus of UNC Charlotte, police say