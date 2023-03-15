No one injured after shots fired into an Airbnb where people were partying

Police said two witnesses on the scene told them that everyone was enjoying the party before shots rang out. No one was injured.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an Airbnb where police said a party was being held.

According to officials, the shooting happened back on Monday, March 13. Officers said when they got to the scene, most of the people who were at the party had already left.

Police said two witnesses who stayed on the scene told them that everyone was enjoying the party before the shots rang out. When the shooting stopped, everyone ran from the house out the back door to the backyard and left the party, the witnesses told police.

Officers said they noticed bullet holes in the windows on each side of the front door and other areas of the home. They also found additional shots had been fired into the second floor of the home and a number of shell casings were also discovered in the driveway of the home.

No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is continuing, police report.

