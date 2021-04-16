Police take third shooting suspect into custody near Winthrop campus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill citizens near Winthrop University were urged to be vigilant as police searched for a suspect in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Rock Hill police say the shooting happened near Lancaster Avenue, and the suspect car was caught on Charlotte Avenue. Two suspects were taken into custody, but a K9 officer was searching for a possible third suspect nearby as well, still armed. Police stressed no shooting has happened on the university campus.
Eventually, police announced the suspect was taken into custody, saying all suspects in the shooting were in custody just before 5:45 p.m.