Charlotte organizations face shortages, still plan to serve 20,000 people Thanksgiving meals

Food insecurity remains a major challenge for 15% of Mecklenburg County households.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — While Halloween may be the next major holiday, local organizations are already gearing up for Thanksgiving with plans to feed 20,000 people. It’s a huge undertaking that’s come with its challenges.

“We’re being really bold this year,” said Beverly Knox-Davis with A Brighter Day Ministries. “This Thanksgiving we are feeding more than 20,000.”

Knox-Davis said this would be more Thanksgiving meals than they’ve ever given before. She initially only sought to serve a fraction of that amount of people with 500 turkeys. She said the idea to target tens of thousands of people came from One Time, Inc. founder Charles Robinson. They now need 5000 turkeys.

“It’s a time of uncertainty for a lot of families,” Robinson said.

Robinson said this year, the unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums that held families together in 2020 are gone.

“Families are facing evictions,” Robinson said. “If you’re living on a budget using everything you can to keep your home, how are you going to eat?”

Robinson said 16 organizations have joined in on the effort, called Community Unity 5000. Some of the meals will be served at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center on Freedom Drive, and some will be packed into boxes for families to take home and make themselves. Of course, Knox-Davis said this effort is easier said than done.

“Yes, we’re still in a pandemic and there are food shortages everywhere,” Knox-Davis said.

Knox-Davis said the shortages have already caused problems they’ve never had to deal with when trying to buy food in bulk.

“I ran into a matter the other day at a grocery store where they stopped me at the register and they wouldn’t allow me to purchase everything I had in my buggy,” Knox-Davis said. “So we’re going to have some challenges here.”

Robinson encourages anyone who is able to donate - whether it’s food, money towards the food and supplies, or time.

“Folks that can’t donate, by all means, come and help serve,” Robinson said. “We just want to have a day of love here on Freedom Drive so that’s what it’s all about.”

To sign up to volunteer, click here. You can donate via CashApp using the CashTag $CommunityUnity5000.