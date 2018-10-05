CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were arrested after trying to steal beer from a northwest Charlotte gas station and then leading officers on a foot chase Wednesday night.

CMPD responded to a call from a QuikTrip in the 4200 block of Brookshire Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found two male suspects trying to steal cases of beer from the gas station.

CMPD officers chased the suspects on foot and apprehended one of them. As the suspect was being handcuffed, officers heard two gunshots fired from a nearby location.

Officers were not injured but CMPD said they are working to determine if the gunshots were being fired at the officers or not.

CMPD later found the second suspect and was able to arrest him without incident.

Authorities have not released the two suspects' identities as of Saturday night.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC