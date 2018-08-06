CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Reactions have been swift and mostly critical of the idea to hire full time personal assistants for each member of the Charlotte City Council.

The idea is spearheaded by Braxton Winston who is part of the new freshman class of council members who have promised change in how the city government functions.

Winston today told NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky that the term ‘personal assistant’ is not what he has in mind.

“This is not a personal assistant. I’m talking about a policy advisor, a Chief of staff type position,” Winston said.

Winston said council members are part time in name only, saying their workload makes it more like a full time job.

Currently, there are four staff members who work alongside the eleven members of the council.

The initial estimate from the city was that it would cost $65,000 for each new position. The total cost would then be over $700,000.

Social media reaction was largely negative.

One person posted, “I know upper level admin assistants who have been in local government for 15 plus years who don’t even make close to the 65k proposed salary.”

Another wrote, “How about no.”

And there was this, “Isn’t this being spearheaded by the person whose first proposed item in office was raises for council members?”

In defense of hiring more staff, Winston said Charlotte’s form of government needs to adapt to the demands of the times.

“A lot hasn’t changed since 1929 when the city council was first chartered, when we were a town of 16 square miles and 20,000 people.”

There will be more discussions on the idea in the coming weeks but there is no indication of when the full council will vote.

