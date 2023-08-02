Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-485 involving a tractor-trailer

Two inner loop lanes and one lane in the outer loop were closed at West I-485 and South Tryon Street in response to the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers can expect significant delays on I-485 near South Tryon Street after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries in response.

Two inner loop lanes and one lane in the outer loop were closed at West I-485 and South Tryon Street in response to the crash.

NCDOT said the lanes are expected to be reopened around 7 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take another route if possible.





