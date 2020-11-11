Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Belmont

He was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve gray Panthers shirt, dark blue gym shorts, and white and black Nike shoes.

BELMONT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Belmont man. Gaston County officials have been searching for Tim Sappenfield, 68, since 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen in the area of Amity Circle in Belmont, North Carolina.

Sappenfield is believed to have dementia. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and is 5 foot ten inches tall weighing rougly 175 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve gray Panthers shirt, dark blue gym shorts, and white and black Nike shoes.

Officers have been looking in the Belmont area, specifically around Stowe Road. Anyone with information about where Sappenfield may be is asked to call the Belmont Police Department.