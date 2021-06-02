Silver Alert issued for missing Cabarrus County man

Thomas Waller was last seen in the area of Country Home Road in Cabarrus County. He is believed to be suffering from dementia.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cabarrus County man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive issues.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Waller, 68, was last seen in the area of Country Home Road, near the intersection of Miami Church Road and Highway 601. Waller is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 165 pounds.

He has short, brown hair and dark hazel eyes. Waller was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 immediately.

