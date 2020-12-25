Silver Alert issued for missing Cabarrus County man

Deputies in Cabarrus County say 81-year-old Bruce Tennant was last seen on Main Street in Locust, North Carolina. He suffers from a cognitive impairment.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Cabarrus County issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Bruce Clinton Tennant was last seen in the area of Main Street in Locust, North Carolina. He may be driving a white 2010 Kia Forte with North Carolina license plate AEK-3574.

Bruce Tennant is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Tennant is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about Tennant's whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.