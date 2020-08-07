Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old North Carolina man

Caldwell County deputies said Robert Jerry Castle was reported missing Wednesday, July 8. He may be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 88-year-old Caldwell County man who may be suffering from dementia.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Robert Jerry Castle was last seen in the 1300 block of Rockford Place in Lenoir, North Carolina. Castle could be en route to Coffee House Waffle Shop in Lenoir, officials said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Castle may be driving a gray 2004 Toyota Avalon with North Carolina license plate VVM-1414.

Castle is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9 with short gray hair and brown eyes.