CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Joshua Britton.

Britton was last seen on Banfshire Road in Charlotte on Thursday. Britton was wearing a blue horizontal striped polo shirt and Carolina blue shorts.

He is listed as five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-7600.

