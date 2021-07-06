Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte

Hugo Pineda was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hugo Pineda was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, on Yorkhills Drive.

He was reported missing shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Pineda is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with North Carolina tag THP-3253.

At this time, police do not have a description of what clothing Pineda was wearing when he was last seen, but he is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 5 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Pineda is believed to suffer from cognitive concerns. Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call 911.

