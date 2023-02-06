Silver Alert active for missing Charlotte man

He's believed to be living with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man Friday evening.

67-year-old Jimmy Dale McWhirter was last seen along Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte, near the Moores Chapel Loop, traveling west to Belmont. He may be living with dementia or Alzheimer's.

McWhirter is 6 feet tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He is bald but also has a goatee. He has brown eyes as well. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, white shorts, and tennis shoes.

McWhirter is likely driving a classic 1965 Ford Mustang. It's a bright red, two-door fastback with North Carolina plate NXD-7255. CMPD provided photos of both McWhirter and the Mustang, which shows McWhirter's goatee is gray-white.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 immediately, or 704-336-7600.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts