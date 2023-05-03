Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old woman in Charlotte

Anyone with information on her location can call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Josephine Pearson Craig, who was last seen on Wednesday around 1:40 p.m. driving southbound in the 3700 block of South Boulevard in Charlotte, which is near the intersection with Clanton Road.

Craig is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. Her family is concerned for her safety, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She was described as a Black woman with short white hair and brown eyes, and is expected to be wearing eyeglasses. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She leans and wobbles when she walks, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Craig was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

She was driving a navy blue Hyundai Genesis 3.8L 4-Door with NC license plate tag PLJ-7020.

Anyone with information on her location can call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

MORE NEWS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts