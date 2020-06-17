Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County woman last seen in Charlotte

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered woman. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Catherine Blanch Deery is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Deery is a 54-year-old White woman with short blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes and was last known to be in the 12500 block of Britton Wood PLace in Charlotte.

She's missing from Mooresboro, officials say, and could be in a 2008 white Toyota Yaris, NC license plate FME6617.

Anyone with information about Deery is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office at 704-484-4822.