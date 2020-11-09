Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville man

Authorities are looking for 75-year-old George Henry Thompson who was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram truck.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in Mooresville are looking for an elderly man with dementia. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for George Henry Thompson early Friday morning.

The 75-year-old was last seen at an apartment complex in Mooresville. Police say he left 175 Carriage Club Drive in White Dodge Ram truck with license plate number PHJ4647. It has North Carolina tags.