A Silver Alert was issued for Donald Edwin Jay by Gaston County Police. Jay was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Kelly Road in Mount Holly.

Police describe Jay as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 185 pounds. He has short white hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Jay may be driving a white 1997 Mazda pickup truck with North Carolina license plate XVB-1132 toward Mount Holly.