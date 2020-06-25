Silver Alert issued for missing Concord man

Gene Ray Mcanulty is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

CONCORD, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered 85-year-old man.

Mcanulty has short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs around 180 pounds. The NC Center for Missing Persons says Mcanulty was last known to be wearing a white and blue striped long-sleeve shirt with blue khaki shorts and brown sandals.

He was last seen in the 1300 block of Mcanulty Drive in Concord, North Carolina. He could be heading toward North Carolina Highway 49 North in the area of US 301 South in a 1994 blue Mazda truck.

The truck has a North Carolina license plate number of RVM7087.

Anyone with information about Gene Ray Mcanulty should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff at 704-920-3000.